Dates announced for Channel Islands Pride for 2022

Dates have been announced for the Channel Islands Pride celebrations next year which will be physically pan island for the very first time.

Organisers hope that Pride will come to every single Channel Island in the future.

It will be a special celebration in 2022 as it will mark the 50th anniversary since the first LGBTQ+ protests took place in London.

Pride gets bigger every year and it is fantastic seeing both the old hands helping out and the new people who get involved in the day from the second they appear. The spirit of both the Cloud of Colour and Unicorn Racing truly captured people’s imagination and a real sense of fun and inclusivity was taking place throughout the day. Ellie Jones, CEO Liberate

The Channel Islands Pride will begin in Guernsey on 3 September and will end in Jersey on September 10.

Jersey Pride's physical event was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions but they did hold an online event. Guernsey held an physical event at Les Ozouets which linked up with the Jersey online event in the evening.