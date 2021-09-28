Guernsey Covid-19 helpline phone number changes

The Covid-19 helpline number in Guernsey is changing following a high volume of calls.

The changes have been made in a attempt to solve the issue of people not being able to get through to an operator which on certain days has dealt with over 400 calls.

The new numbers are 01481 220001 and 01481 220002.

To make sure no-one fails to get through, the old numbers will continue to redirect to the helpline.

People are reminded to only call the helpline if they have Covid-19 symptoms and are asked to be patient before reaching a operator. You should not call if you have general question or queries about Covid-19, they should be directed to non-clinical helplines or inboxes.

For information can be found on online here.