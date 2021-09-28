Jamblin Flower Farm blooms with success after a year of troubles
Video Report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout
A sustainable Guernsey flower farm is blooming with success after a year of troubles following the bad weather.
Jamblin Flower Farm in Vale Guernsey has been running for two years and grows flowers without the use of pesticides and herbicides.
By using a pollinator patch it becomes a natural magnet for all habitats and creatures of all sizes to thrive from the natural goodness.
However, a pollinator patch also provides a solid base for good insects to get rid of bad insects meaning there is no need to use chemical products.
With supply chains struggling globally Dee believes it allows the opportunity for things to blossom and hopefully get the ball rolling to be chemically free, making local produce the norm.