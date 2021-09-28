Jamblin Flower Farm blooms with success after a year of troubles

Play video

Video Report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

A sustainable Guernsey flower farm is blooming with success after a year of troubles following the bad weather.

Jamblin Flower Farm in Vale Guernsey has been running for two years and grows flowers without the use of pesticides and herbicides.

Like all good things it came about by accident. So we provided sun flowers from our pollinator patch for a friends wedding and it all sort of bloomed from there. We have a bit of history in dabbling generally but its an experiment and, like everything in life, so were just learning as we go really and having a great time doing it. Dee Sangan, Jamblin Flower Farm

By using a pollinator patch it becomes a natural magnet for all habitats and creatures of all sizes to thrive from the natural goodness.

However, a pollinator patch also provides a solid base for good insects to get rid of bad insects meaning there is no need to use chemical products.

With supply chains struggling globally Dee believes it allows the opportunity for things to blossom and hopefully get the ball rolling to be chemically free, making local produce the norm.