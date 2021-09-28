Jersey dementia group reunite to share experiences
Video Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney
A Jersey dementia group have re-united after the Covid-19 pandemic to share experiences and take part in activities.
As part of Alzheimer's awareness month 'The Meeting Place Project' has been set up by Dementia Jersey to allow people to share experiences, complete brain games and take part in a Tai-Chi session.
The project has been made possible following funding from Jersey's Government.
It is estimated that 2,500 people across the Channel Islands currently have dementia and this pressure is likely to grow as the demand for over 65s to live here is increasing.