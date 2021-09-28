Jersey dementia group reunite to share experiences

Play video

A Jersey dementia group have re-united after the Covid-19 pandemic to share experiences and take part in activities.

As part of Alzheimer's awareness month 'The Meeting Place Project' has been set up by Dementia Jersey to allow people to share experiences, complete brain games and take part in a Tai-Chi session.

They really had a hard time during lockdown. Social opportunities that they would normally go to stopped, they had to stop. So they are really really pleased to be getting out again and meeting people, participating in the community. Meeting new people and making new friends can be one of the most stimulating for your brain. Dan De Heaume, Dementia Jersey

The project has been made possible following funding from Jersey's Government.

It is estimated that 2,500 people across the Channel Islands currently have dementia and this pressure is likely to grow as the demand for over 65s to live here is increasing.