Jersey politician wants law change to allow home carers to earn more

Jersey's Social Security Minister wants to change the law so that home carers are able to earn more.

If the amendment from Deputy Judy Martin is approved, people would be allowed to work a set number of hours in a week - at any rate that is agreed.

Currently carers can only be paid a maximum of £169.61 per week.

Deputy Martin says it is intended to support those carers who are professionally qualified or may be capable of earning a higher hourly rate.

The changes would also allow carers to take up a desired career.

Deputy Martin's amendment would see changes to the the Home Carer's Allowance, which is set up for carers of working age who spend 35 hours (or more) per week caring for someone who requires a very high level of personal care.

It is designed for carers who cannot work full time or who have to substantially reduce their working week because of their caring commitments.

The proposition is due to be debated by the States on 23 November.