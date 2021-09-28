People in Jersey will have the chance to 'Ask the Experts' about this year's winter vaccination programme.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, and head of the vaccination programme, Becky Sherrington, will be among those answering questions during a Facebook live tonight (28 September).

The Q&A will be on the Government of Jersey Facebook page from 7pm.

It comes in the same week that those aged 12 to 15 in Jersey are able to book their Covid-19 jab.

The vaccination programme for the age group was approved following advice from Chief Medical Officers in the UK.

They will be given one dose of Pfizer on a voluntary basis but will need parental consent in order to receive it.

Ahead of the rollout, Dr Ivan Muscat released a video message reassuring young people about the safety and effectiveness of the jab.

Frontline health and social care staff, older islanders and those in care home settings can also book a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, provided it has been at least six months since their last jab.

Both programmes are being rolled out alongside the flu vaccine in preparation for the winter months, with children in island schools already being offered the nasal flu vaccine.

More details on the rollout of both the flu and coronavirus vaccines is available on the Government of Jersey website.