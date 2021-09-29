Guernsey confirms plans to issue fishing licences to French crews by 1 December

Guernsey has confirmed plans to issue new, post-Brexit fishing licences to French crews by 1 December.

However, they will not be required until 1 February.

This is to allow boat owners time to deal with any disputes or questions before the new licences become mandatory.

Guernsey is moving at a slower pace than Jersey, which has today (29 September) given unlicensed French fishing boats 30 days to stop operating in its waters.

It is important that we maintain a stable and predictable economic relationship for the fishing industry in and around the Bailiwick. While some technical discussions are still ongoing between the UK and the EU, the Committee was keen to implement licensing as soon as possible. The roadmap should provide certainty for all parties involved. Deputy Neil Inder, President of the Committee for Economic Development

Interim measures were put in place following the UK's exit from the EU.

The new post-Brexit Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) requires evidence of the "extent and nature" of previous fishing activity in Jersey waters to be demonstrated in order for a license to be granted.