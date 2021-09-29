Guernsey confirms plans to issue fishing licences to French crews by 1 December
Guernsey has confirmed plans to issue new, post-Brexit fishing licences to French crews by 1 December.
However, they will not be required until 1 February.
This is to allow boat owners time to deal with any disputes or questions before the new licences become mandatory.
Guernsey is moving at a slower pace than Jersey, which has today (29 September) given unlicensed French fishing boats 30 days to stop operating in its waters.
Interim measures were put in place following the UK's exit from the EU.
The new post-Brexit Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) requires evidence of the "extent and nature" of previous fishing activity in Jersey waters to be demonstrated in order for a license to be granted.