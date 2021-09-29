Jersey clinicians demand States members back plans for new £800m hospital

More than 40 clinicians in Jersey have signed an open letter, urging States Members to back plans for the building of a new £800m hospital.

They say the current site on Gloucester Street is "rapidly becoming unfit for purpose" and that a new facility at Overdale "is the only immediately deliverable option".

Politicians will debate costings for the project in October.

Open letter in full:

Please be in no doubt that the existing hospital is rapidly becoming unfit for purpose. Year after year we have spent millions of pounds to patch up an ageing building so we can maintain services, but the infra-structure means we cannot improve.

We will never have enough operating theatres to satisfy the demand for surgery; our emergency medical and surgical assessment units will never be co-located with our emergency department; we will never have the mental health or maternity facilities we need; our radiology and pathology departments will not be able to expand to deliver crucial diagnostic investigations; we will still have to rely on porta-cabins to provide out-patient clinics; and our in-patient wards will never have en-suite rooms.

We do not have the luxury of further delays. We cannot continue to care for our patients, the people of Jersey, in the current building for much longer. What we need is a new hospital. As healthcare evolves, we want to be able to provide more and better clinical services in Jersey. We want to reduce the need for our patients to have to travel off-island for treatment. A new facility allows us to develop these services and also allows us to attract the high-quality healthcare professionals that we need. We appreciate that the site for the new hospital will always be contentious, but the Overdale site is the only immediately deliverable option. We acknowledge that this is a significant financial investment for Jersey but it is an essential investment. We do not presume to tell you how to fund the project but what we know is that we need a new hospital. Despite what you may have read or heard, we the clinicians have been involved in the design of the new hospital and we wholeheartedly support it. We implore you the States Members to come together, to see the bigger picture, and for the sake of the healthcare needs of this generation and of future generations please make the right decision to support the current proposal to build at Overdale. Let’s do what the silent majority of islanders want which is to just get on with it and build the new hospital that we desperately need.

It is hoped the new hospital will be completed by 2025 and will open by the end of 2026.