Jersey fishermen say new licenses for French a 'death warrant' for the industry

The head of the Jersey Fishermen's Association has described the government's decision to grant more than 100 new fishing licences to French crews as a "death warrant" for the island's own fishing industry.

Don Thompson fears some fisherman in Jersey face "certain bankruptcy" and that new post-Brexit licensing arrangements with the EU will more than double in size the number of French fishing vessels coming into Jersey's waters.

Our figures show that we have between 60 to 70 French fishing vessels in our waters, we're now going to have more than 140. We've been let down by our politicians who've just given into the French demands. Don Thompson, Jersey Fishermen's Association

Jersey has issued 111 licences, which will come into force at the end of October.

Even the limited controls they could have put on what gear they could use or how many days they could fish haven't appeared, and have just gone by the wayside. Don Thompson, Jersey Fishermen's' Association

The new licensing system has been introduced as a result of the new post-Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed between the UK and EU.

However, Jersey fishermen believe politicians on the island have been too generous and given into threats from the French, who previously blockaded St Helier harbour.

The future isn't looking bright, to be fair. I mean we've got the issue of sustainability in our waters and if that's not achievable then none of us are going to make a living. You really feel sick to your stomach? I do yeah, because it's not a level playing field. Steve Viney, Fisherman

Interim arrangements allowed French boats, which previously held a Granville Bay Licence, to continue catching fish in Jersey waters while the new TCA system was being established.

Jersey's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, refuted the claims, stating that he had "absolutely not" been "bullied" by the French.

The TCA requires evidence of the "extent and nature" of previous fishing activity in Jersey waters to be demonstrated in order for a license to be granted.

The French have previously argued this is unfair as some boats do not have the computer equipment to help them prove they usually fish in Jersey waters, whilst others have recently purchased new boats so they are struggling to provide the evidence needed.