Jersey's top politician reassures islanders as UK petrol crisis continues

Jersey's Chief Minister says islanders should not expect disruption to fuel supplies, despite the crisis in the UK.

Senator John Le Fondré insists the island's fuel storage facilities are full and there are no issues affecting deliveries from the UK and Europe.

He adds that locally employed drivers are able to meet demand.

Senator John Le Fondré wants islanders not to panic unnecessarily. Credit: ITV Channel TV

His comments follow days of long queues at petrol stations in the UK after fears of disruption to the fuel supply sparked panic buying.

Jersey’s Government is maintaining constructive dialogue with all Jersey’s energy suppliers and can reassure Islanders that we are not facing the same difficulties being experienced in the UK. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

A shortage of lorry drivers has caused problems for a range of industries in recent months, from supermarkets to fast food chains.