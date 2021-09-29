New generation of table tennis enthusiasts take up the sport in Jersey

A new generation of table tennis enthusiasts are taking up the sport after a £4,725 lottery grant was given to the Jersey Table Tennis Association.

Earlier this year the Jersey Community Foundation awarded grants from the Channel Islands Lottery proceeds.

The club is using the funds to run after-school coaching which are led by a fully trained and experienced coach.

The club says keen players will be encouraged to become junior members of the Association.

We hope that the extra training will not only help us to develop future successful sportspersons but also provide the children of Jersey with a fun and safe environment to learn how to play at whatever level they choose. Paul Routier, President of the Jersey Table Tennis Association

Applications for the next round of funding through the Jersey Communication Foundation close on 4 October.