Speed limits to increase in Guernsey

Drivers in Guernsey will notice a number of changes across the island from tomorrow (1 October).

Speed limits on some roads are set to increase over the winter period and longer-stay parking will be introduced in two areas.

Changes to speed limits

The speed limit between Martello Tower and the Fort Houmet access road in Vazon will increase from 25mph to 35mph.

The same speed increase is set for Route De la Lague and Route De Rocquaine - from the Imperial Hotel to La Route du Coudre.

Both changes will remain in place until the end of May 2022.

Changes to traffic flow

The summer one-way restriction between 10am and 7pm, on Petit Bot Road and La Rue des Pages, will be removed. The road will return to a two-way system until the end of May 2022.

Changes to parking

The 21 parking spaces at the South Esplanade, on the landward side of the road opposite Credit Suisse, will change from 2-hour parking to 10-hour parking.

Parking at La Valette on the seaward side of the road, between Horseshoe Pool and the Ladies Bathing Pool, will also change from 2-hour parking to 10-hour parking.

Both extensions to parking hours will be in place until the end of April 2022.