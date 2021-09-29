Unlicensed French fishing boats have been given 30 days to stop operating in Jersey waters.

The announcement comes after months of unrest, protest and cross words from both French and Jersey fisherman about the post Brexit fishing agreement.

Jersey will issue 111 licenses, which will come into force on October 29.

A further 31 temporary licenses, which will be valid until January 2022, will also be issued to give some fisherman more time to prove they qualify to fish in Jersey's waters.

By issuing these licences in the days ahead, we are ensuring the fishing effort in our waters is similar to pre-Brexit – those boats with an economic dependance on Jersey waters, who’ve fished here regularly before and have demonstrated it, will receive licences. Deputy John Young, Jersey's Environment Minister

This decision follows an interim agreement which was put in place following the UK's exit from the EU.

It allowed French boats which previously held a Granville Bay License to continue catching fish in Jersey waters while the new Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) system was being established.

The TCA requires evidence of the "extent and nature" of previous fishing activity in Jersey waters to be demonstrated in order for a license to be granted.

The French have previously argued this is unfair as some boats do not have the computer equipment to help them prove they usually fish in Jersey waters, whilst others have recently purchased new boats so they are struggling to provide the evidence needed.

Jersey's government has now said the license conditions specifically regarding 'days at sea' and 'gear used' will remain suspended to allow for further discussion between Jersey, the UK, the EU and France on the interpretation of 'extent and nature'.

Jersey's maintained a pragmatic, reasonable and evidence-based approach throughout, extending the transitional period on a number of occasions until now, despite not being required by the TCA to do so. We’re now in a position to ensure those boats which have fished these waters are able to continue doing so, and therefore it's time, next month, for our transitional arrangements to come to a close. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

The dispute over fishing rights led to protests by French fishermen earlier this year.