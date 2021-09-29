Urgent plea for Jersey Marathon marshals

Organisers of the Jersey Marathon are urgently appealing for 30 course marshals to guide runners along Sunday's route.

The fundraiser is expected to attract thousands of runners, getting underway at the Weighbridge in St Helier at 9am on Sunday 3 October.

They say the event could not take place without the "valuable support" from volunteers and add that they are "hugely grateful" for the time they donate to the event each year.

Marshals do not need any experience to take part but should be free for up to seven hours on Sunday. Lunch will be provided for volunteers.

Three races will be taking place, including the main marathon, the relay race and the Marathon Mile.

The Jersey Marathon starts at the Weighbridge in St Helier at 9am. Credit: Google Maps / Jersey Marathon

Several roads in town will be closed during the start of the race and the St Aubin’s inner road will be closed up to Mont Felard between approximately 8:45am and 10:45am.

The Honorary Police will control traffic throughout the course to reduce the impact on the runners and to ensure that the race is safe for participants and the public.