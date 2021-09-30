Funding awarded to help Jersey sports clubs recover from pandemic

Thirteen sports clubs in Jersey have been awarded a share of £87,383 to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the second round of cash to be made available by Jersey Sport, which first launched its Recover and Reinvent Fund in May 2021.

One organisation that was successful in its bid for the money was the Caesarean Tennis Club.

They used the money to help pay for the resurfacing of their courts, which were becoming "unplayable".

On behalf of the committee, staff and members I would like to thank Jersey Sport for granting funds to the club for resurfacing and painting two indoor hard courts. They look great! Sue Holland, Caesarean Tennis Club

Newly resurfaced courts at Jersey's Caesarean Tennis Club. Credit: ITV Channel TV

St Clement's Ladies Golf Club were also successful in their bid and will use the money to increase membership after "a very difficult few years".

With the grant given by Jersey Sport we have run three very successful events to reinvigorate and increase club membership after a very difficult few years. The club is aiming to celebrate 100 years in 2024 and receiving this grant has certainly given us the determination to reach our centenary. Elizabeth Bird, Caesarean Tennis Club

Other clubs that were successful in receiving funding were: First Tower Institute, Jersey Air Rifle Club, Jersey Drag Hunt and Chase Club, Jersey Gymnastics Club, Jersey Irish GAA Club, Jersey Rowing Club, Jersey Rugby Club, Jersey Football Association, Les Mielles Tennis, St Brelade’s Small Bore Rifle Club and St Saviour’s Bowls Club.