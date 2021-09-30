Guernsey launches recruitment drive for vaccinators
Retired health care workers are being asked to help with Guernsey's Covid-19 booster vaccination programme.
More than 101,000 doses of the vaccine have been given to islanders with the booster programme now in force.
The booster jabs are being given to people at the Community Vaccination Centre and in care homes and more vaccinators are needed to help complete the programme as soon as possible.
People who are from the following professions, and who have the relevant registration, are being urged to help.
Nurses
Midwives
Pharmacists
Doctors
Dentists
Anaesthetic assistants
Chiropodists
Dieticians
Occupational therapists
Operating department practitioners
Orthoptists
Orthotists/prosthetists
Paramedics
Physiotherapists
Radiographers
Speech and language therapists
Anyone interested should email covidvaccine@gov.gg.