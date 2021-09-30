Guernsey launches recruitment drive for vaccinators

Retired health care workers are being asked to help with Guernsey's Covid-19 booster vaccination programme.

More than 101,000 doses of the vaccine have been given to islanders with the booster programme now in force.

The booster jabs are being given to people at the Community Vaccination Centre and in care homes and more vaccinators are needed to help complete the programme as soon as possible.

People who are from the following professions, and who have the relevant registration, are being urged to help.

Nurses

Midwives

Pharmacists

Doctors

Dentists

Anaesthetic assistants

Chiropodists

Dieticians

Occupational therapists

Operating department practitioners

Orthoptists

Orthotists/prosthetists

Paramedics

Physiotherapists

Radiographers

Speech and language therapists

Anyone interested should email covidvaccine@gov.gg.