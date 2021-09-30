Guernsey school adds skateboarding to its curriculum

Play video

The Ladies' College in Guernsey has added skateboarding to the curriculum.

The sport will be taught to the Upper Five and the Sixth Form during PE lessons.

The school says it has been trying to include skateboarding for "quite a few years" and wants to be able to offer "something modern and different that is still really physically challenging".

It's amazing to see the girls having so much fun, girls that wouldn't necessarily be typically wanting to be joining hockey and netball teams, so it's really great to be able to offer them something modern and different, and still physically really challenging. Helen Le Maitre Head of Physical Education, The Ladies' College

Skateboarding grabbed the headlines when it made its Olympic debut at the 2020 games in Tokyo.

13-year-old skateboarder, Sky Brown, propelled herself into the record books after becoming Team GB's youngest Olympic medal winner of all time and Ladies' College wants to help inspire even more young people to give the sport a go.