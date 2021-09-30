Jersey's native language can now be learnt online by school children from around the world. Jèrriais has been added to the Linguascope website to help beginners get started, with topics including colours, animals, food, family and sport.

The target age range for the site is eight to 14-years-old, and is used by schools in New Zealand, Australia and the USA.

Former Victoria College student, Atticus Mawby, who is currently studying languages at Durham University, provides the voice for the Jèrriais section on Linguascope.

The Jèrriais Teaching Service is offering free annual subscriptions to all local schools, so students and staff can access all the languages available on the website and app.

Jèrriais has been added to the Linguascope website to help beginners get started. Credit: Linguascope.com

We are thrilled to have high-quality, engaging, interactive digital Jèrriais resources for younger learners and we are excited to let schools know that this opportunity is available. Ben Spink, Head of the Jèrriais Teaching Service

Jersey's government has welcomed the introduction of Jèrriais to the global platform.

It is excellent that our island language is being recognised worldwide. It is important for our heritage that Jèrriais is passed down from generation to generation and I very much welcome this news. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Minister for Children and Education

The project has received funding from the Channel Islands Lottery and has been supported by Le Don Balleine Incorporated Association and The Jersey Community Foundation.