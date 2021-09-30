Kerbside recycling extended to St Martin in Jersey

Parishioners in St Martin in Jersey have voted overwhelmingly in favour of introducing kerbside recycling.

Of those votes, 38 were for the move and four were against.

It is the 10th parish to offer the scheme - Grouville and St Clement are the only two parishes which do not collect waste from outside people's homes and say there are still no plans to do so.

Jersey generates around 100,000 tons of solid waste a year, the disposal of which has an impact on the environment.

Public consciousness about recycling has improved but services are still run on a parish level. St Helier does not collect glass from residents' homes.