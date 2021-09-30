More than 2,000 booster jabs given in Jersey in one week

More than 2,000 people got their Covid-19 booster jabs in Jersey in just one week.

23% of over 80s have had their booster jab on the island with appointments for high-risk islanders beginning on Monday 4 October.

People who are at high-risk have been sent a letter telling them to book appointments from next week.

These islanders should take their letter and ID to the appointments.

Currently, there are no walk-ins for first and second doses but bookings can be made online or by calling the Coronavirus helpline on 0800 735 5566.