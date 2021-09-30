Parishioners in St Martin, Jersey, urged to vote on kerbside recycling

People in St Martin in Jersey are being encouraged to have their say on whether kerbside recycling should be introduced in the parish.

The government's recycling team is reminding islanders that a vote is due to take place at the Parish Assembly meeting this evening at 7pm (30 September).

If successful, St Martin will be the 10th parish in the island to implement separate recycling collections. Grouville and St Clement are the only other parishes which do not collect rubbish from outside people's homes.

Jersey generates around 100,000 tons of solid waste a year, the disposal of which has an impact on the environment.

Public consciousness about recycling has improved but services are still run on a parish level. St Helier does not collect glass from residents' homes.