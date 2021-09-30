States members approve plans for Guernsey's new quarry

States members have overwhelmingly backed plans for a new quarry at the Chouet headland in Guernsey.

It will replace the current quarry at Les Vardes which is soon due to run out of aggregate supply which is needed for the island's construction industry.

Deputies voted against plans to import materials, something which the Policy Letter stated could prove to be more expensive and make building new homes less affordable.

The decision will come as a blow to residents in the Chouet area who say it will have a damaging impact on the environment.

They are also concerned about the particles which will be released into the air during work there, the noise pollution as well as the increase in traffic levels from trucks going to and from the site.

During the debate, Deputy Liam McKenna who opposed the proposals, called the Chouet area "the jewel in the crown of Guernsey and a piece of heaven on earth".

In all 27 deputies voted for the plans to build a new quarry while nine voted against it.