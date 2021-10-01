'Caring' teacher from Plat Douet School dies
A "caring" and much loved teacher from Plat Douet School in Jersey has died.
A post on the school's Facebook page on Friday 1 October explained Mrs Brinkworth, a Year one teacher, died in the early hours of the morning after being "in school, as normal, yesterday".
Her death has been described as "a huge shock to the whole school community".
The post said the school will be open on Monday and children will be encouraged to wear something red all week in Mrs Brinkworth's memory.
It added children and staff are being "fully supported".