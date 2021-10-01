'Caring' teacher from Plat Douet School dies

A "caring" and much loved teacher from Plat Douet School in Jersey has died.

A post on the school's Facebook page on Friday 1 October explained Mrs Brinkworth, a Year one teacher, died in the early hours of the morning after being "in school, as normal, yesterday".

Her death has been described as "a huge shock to the whole school community".

Mrs Brinkworth was a caring, considerate and much-loved teacher and she will be enormously missed by all of us at Plat Douet School. Because of our close school community, this death touches everyone. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. We would appreciate it if you respect the privacy of her family and the school community at this time. Plat Douet School Facebook post

The post said the school will be open on Monday and children will be encouraged to wear something red all week in Mrs Brinkworth's memory.

It added children and staff are being "fully supported".