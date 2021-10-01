Channel Island campaigners urge UK government to ban conversion therapy

Play video

Campaigners in the Channel Islands are urging the UK Government to step in and ban conversion therapy.

The practice attempts to change or suppress someone's sexuality or gender identity.

A report released on Friday 1 October, which calls for it to be made illegal, was put together with help from Guernsey woman Jayne Ozanne, from the Ozanne Foundation.

Ms Ozanne was the former government equalities advisor for the UK and it was her Foundation that commissioned the report.

She explained there are various ways in which the therapy can be carried out.

In the past that would be quite intrusive things like electric shock treatment or aversion technologies but today it's mostly talking therapies and by far the most common form is in a religious setting which is where people try and pray to be healed and become straight or non transgender. Jayne Ozanne, from the Ozanne Foundation

If conversion therapy were to be criminalised Ms Ozanne said there would potentially be sentencing and fines for people caught.