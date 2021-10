The head of Jersey's police force Robin Smith has condemned a former police officer who has been sentenced for the murder of Sarah Everard.

At the very foundation of policing is the trust and confidence it earns from the communities it serves. It's hard fought, precious and sometimes very fragile. One man's despicable actions whilst abusing his position of trust, have shaken those foundations to the core. Chief Officer Robin Smith

He said in his 30 years of policing this is "possibly one of the lowest and saddest moments for the service and it is our job to collectively put it right".