Video report by Katherine Levy

A charity in Guernsey which helps people with learning disabilities get into the community and into employment has started one of the largest fundraising drives the island has ever seen.

Grow is aiming to raise nearly three million pounds to create a facility combining its horticultural roots with a new hospitality training centre.

It will offer vital skills to a new generation and help people who have struggled to integrate into local life.

The current buildings on site are set to be demolished in the next few weeks.

We are intending to have a hospitality and retail training unit which will enable us to deliver to our crew skills in those particular areas which are in real demand in the island and really reflect the change in the overall economic situation....This unit will enable us to deliver training and give people confidence to move into these key areas. Angus Bodman, GROW director

Plans for the new project include a canteen, training room, health zone, retail area and horticultural workshop.