Guernsey FC ready for first competitive game in 19 months
After 588 days Guernsey FC will finally return to competitive action on Saturday afternoon (October 2).
Following much back and forth with the Isthmian League and The States of Guernsey, the club now have the green light to make their long awaited comeback.
The Green Lions begin their campaign with a trip to Sutton Common Rovers. A team familiar to Jersey Bulls fans having beaten them in this year's FA Cup.
Having not played for 19 months is one thing but Guernsey FC are also entering new territory as they begin life in a new division following league restructuring.
With so much unknown even the boss doesn't quite no what to expect from this weekend's game.
17-year-old Ben Acey could make his first appearance for GFC who are without the injured Jamie Dodd and Will Fazakerley.
Full squad: Jordan Kelly, Ben Le Tocq, Louis Graham, Frank Tobin, Tom Strawbridge, Liam Mahon, Kieran Mahon, Tom Dodds, Kyle Smith, Ross Allen, Matt Loaring, Tom Martin, Ben Acey, Charlton Gauvain.
Saturday's game kicks off at 12pm.