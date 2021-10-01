Guernsey FC ready for first competitive game in 19 months

After 588 days Guernsey FC will finally return to competitive action on Saturday afternoon (October 2).

Following much back and forth with the Isthmian League and The States of Guernsey, the club now have the green light to make their long awaited comeback.

It's been manic, a whirlwind! The phone hasn't stopped ringing and I've not slept much at night thinking about what I need to do. The players and supporters have waited a long time for this. We've been in our comfort zone a little bit myself included - it's time to get out of it! Tony Vance, Guernsey FC Manager

The Green Lions begin their campaign with a trip to Sutton Common Rovers. A team familiar to Jersey Bulls fans having beaten them in this year's FA Cup.

Having not played for 19 months is one thing but Guernsey FC are also entering new territory as they begin life in a new division following league restructuring.

With so much unknown even the boss doesn't quite no what to expect from this weekend's game.

We just want to be competitive. What we don't want to be doing is be miles off. I'm realistic but you don't want to start and be so far off because we would have a big problem. Hopefully we're competitive and don't lose! Tony Vance, Guernsey FC Manager

17-year-old Ben Acey could make his first appearance for GFC who are without the injured Jamie Dodd and Will Fazakerley.

Full squad: Jordan Kelly, Ben Le Tocq, Louis Graham, Frank Tobin, Tom Strawbridge, Liam Mahon, Kieran Mahon, Tom Dodds, Kyle Smith, Ross Allen, Matt Loaring, Tom Martin, Ben Acey, Charlton Gauvain.

Saturday's game kicks off at 12pm.