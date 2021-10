Guernsey FC's first competitive game in 19 months has been postponed due to bad weather.

The squad was supposed to play away to Sutton Common Rovers on Saturday (2 October).

However, the match will now take place in front of a home crowd at Footes Lane on 9 October.

The club were only recently given the green light to make their long awaited comeback following much back and forth with the Isthmian League and The States of Guernsey.