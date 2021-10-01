Guernsey politicians meet to discuss future of island's tax system

Politicians in Guernsey have spent a busy day debating controversial plans to overhaul the island's tax system, including a Goods and Services Tax.Meanwhile the island's Chamber of Commerce says that would be the "death of retail" in the island and firmly opposes such measures.

From a population point of view it will raise the cost of living, we already have a very high cost of living which means we are already seeing a brain drain which is actually what is causing the problem so if you actually wanted to create a tax that actually exacerbates the problem you are trying to fix, GST would be the ideal tax to make the problem worse. Stephen Rouxel, finance sector lead for Guernsey Chamber of Commerce

Deputy Charles Parkinson, a tax expert who has published books on the issue, said that the problem would only be solved when the Zero-10 tax system was fixed and added that he was very disappointed by the policy letter.Meanwhile Deputy Peter Roffey, who helped draft the report that informed the policy letter, said that people were beginning to realise that extra revenues must be found somehow.Speaking earlier today, he said he was encouraged by the discussions in the House.