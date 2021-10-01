Guernsey politicians meet to discuss future of island's tax system
Politicians in Guernsey have spent a busy day debating controversial plans to overhaul the island's tax system, including a Goods and Services Tax.Meanwhile the island's Chamber of Commerce says that would be the "death of retail" in the island and firmly opposes such measures.
Deputy Charles Parkinson, a tax expert who has published books on the issue, said that the problem would only be solved when the Zero-10 tax system was fixed and added that he was very disappointed by the policy letter.Meanwhile Deputy Peter Roffey, who helped draft the report that informed the policy letter, said that people were beginning to realise that extra revenues must be found somehow.Speaking earlier today, he said he was encouraged by the discussions in the House.