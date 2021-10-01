Guernsey Water experiment shows after 700 days in water, baby wipes still intact
A warning has been issued to residents in Guernsey following an experiment carried out by Guernsey Water.
The company has revealed the impact wipes can have on the island's drainage system through an experiment which began in October 2019.
Various wipes were submerged in jars of water to see how long it takes for them to break down.
After 700 days, a baby wipe was still fully intact.
The 'flushable' wipe only had minimal signs of degrading.
Around two tonnes of non-biodegradable material is removed from Belle Greve wastewater centre every week which costs £615 per tonne.