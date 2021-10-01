A warning has been issued to residents in Guernsey following an experiment carried out by Guernsey Water.

The company has revealed the impact wipes can have on the island's drainage system through an experiment which began in October 2019.

Various wipes were submerged in jars of water to see how long it takes for them to break down.

After 700 days, a baby wipe was still fully intact.

The 'flushable' wipe only had minimal signs of degrading.

Last year we dealt with 57 pump blockages, the majority of which were a direct result of the flushing of wipes. Blockages aren’t just an issue we have to deal with, they can result in sewer flooding, environmental damage and even the back-up of sewage into properties. Jon Holt, Guernsey Water’s Operations Manager

Around two tonnes of non-biodegradable material is removed from Belle Greve wastewater centre every week which costs £615 per tonne.