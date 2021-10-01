Guernsey Water install second water refill station at KGV

Guernsey Water have installed a second water refill station at KGV to the one already place at Liberation Monument in St Peter Port.

It is hoped people will refill their reusable bottles at the station rather than buying disposable water in plastic bottles.

It a part of the wider series of refill station being rolled out by the company across the island.

Many people including sports players want to drink water to be healthy and they also want to reduce their impact on the environment, so this second permanent refill station helps achieve both. People can fill up their bottle for free and reduce the amount of plastic they use. Every year the world produces around 381 million tonnes in plastic waste, so if we can help reduce this it is important. Steve Langlois, Guernsey Water’s Managing Director

KGV was picked as a location as it was out of town with a high number of people passing through the area using the sporting and recreational facilities.

It is hoped that in the long run it will reduce the single use plastics in the island.

Locating the refill station next to the Lord’s Taverners Pavillion means it is easily accessible for those using the 3G and grass pitches, together with sports spectators and walkers using the nature trail. We are working hard to change the mentality of the users of KGV, encouraging them to bring reusable bottles and cutting down the availability of single use plastic on site. Debbie Hunter, General Manager at KGV

Businesses are invited to participate and sign up with Refill Guernsey here.

More information can be found by downloading the app to locate your nearest refill point here.