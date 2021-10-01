Jersey residents encouraged to quit smoking this Stoptober

Jersey residents are being encouraged to quit smoking during this year's Stoptober campaign.

2021 marks the tenth anniversary of Stoptober which encourages people to stop smoking for one month.

Since 2012, 824 people in Jersey have taken up the challenge with 46% still not smoking after four weeks.

This year people are being urged to look at what things they can start to do when they stop smoking.

For instance, smokers spending around £9 a day on cigarettes could save around £3276 a year.

As well as improving physical health, there is significant evidence that stopping smoking improves mental wellbeing. Evidence shows that following the short-term withdrawal stage of quitting, people have reduced levels of anxiety, depression and stress and increased positive mood compared with those who continue to smoke. Lead Stop Smoking Nurse Specialist, Dr Rhona Reardon

Support is there for islanders with 23 pharmacies offering to help people quit with special support for people with physical or mental illness, pregnant women and people struggling to quit.

Islanders who want to find out more about Help2Quit can visit www.gov.je/stopsmoking or call 0800 7351155.