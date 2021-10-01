Jersey safe rooms opened in memory of a 'one in a million' support worker
Jersey's Government have opened safe rooms for vulnerable children and families, to enable vulnerable children and their families to relax in a safe space.
The rooms have been opened in memory of Tracey Najib, a family support worker who died earlier this year of cancer.
Tracey had worked for various departments within the Children's Social Care team for over two decades and was described by colleagues as 'one in a million'
The new family rooms include a parenting suite with a play room and kitchen, where parents can be supported to cook nutritious meals for their children.
The facilities are available 24/7 as part of the Family Intervention Service who provide intervention to children's and families who have been referred to the service.