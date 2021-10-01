Jersey safe rooms opened in memory of a 'one in a million' support worker

Jersey's Government have opened safe rooms for vulnerable children and families, to enable vulnerable children and their families to relax in a safe space.

The rooms have been opened in memory of Tracey Najib, a family support worker who died earlier this year of cancer.

Tracey worked directly with children to understand their wishes and feelings. She also worked with families, from giving parenting support to facilitating quality time for children in care to be with their birth families. Tracey was kind, compassionate, relational and committed to working with parents to support them to understand their children’s needs. Natalie Spooner, Jersey's Head of Service for Safeguarding and Care

Tracey had worked for various departments within the Children's Social Care team for over two decades and was described by colleagues as 'one in a million'

Tracey Najib who died in May 2021 of cancer. The rooms are dedicated to her service in Family Support Working Credit: Government of Jersey

The new family rooms include a parenting suite with a play room and kitchen, where parents can be supported to cook nutritious meals for their children.

The facilities are available 24/7 as part of the Family Intervention Service who provide intervention to children's and families who have been referred to the service.