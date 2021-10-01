Lateral flow tests will be scrapped for 'blue' arrivals travelling to Guernsey from the UK, Jersey, Ireland and Isle of Man from 20 October.

From then travellers will not need to buy and complete a course of lateral flow tests.

This decision has been made by the Civil Contingencies Authority who said the situation is unlikely to deteriorate before then but if it does they will review the decision.

People coming from red-list countries or the rest of the world will still need to do PCR tests.