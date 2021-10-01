Pride of Britain 2021: Channel Islands winner revealed

Play video

Will Highfield has been crowned the 2021 Channel Islands Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year.

Guest judge, Gary Burgess, was the one who picked Will as the winner out of four finalists.

Gary Burgess was this year's guest judge for the Channel Islands Fundraiser of the Year award. Credit: ITV Channel

I just think Will is such an inspiring character, a bundle of energy and enthusiasm for what he's doing and he transcends the fundraising. It's not just about fundraising, he uses it to pass on the message about Durrell but also to encourage other people to get involved as well. Gary Burgess, Guest Judge

Over the past three years Will has raised £50,885 for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

He has run ultra-marathons across the globe, completed a 100 mile run across Jersey's cliff paths and trails and finished the Olympus Mons challenge, which saw him climb 22 thousand metres elevation in a week, to name but a few challenges.

Alex Shears, Head of Fundraising at Durrell, hopes his charitable efforts will help to inspire other people to do something similar and help to make a difference.

Alex Shears hopes Will's charitable efforts will help to inspire other people to do something simialr. Credit: ITV Channel

It's just absolutely fantastic that he's received this award, he works tirelessly on his days off, running around Jersey in his gorilla suit and I hope it will really inspire other people that they can make a difference and do something incredbile. Alex Shears, Head of Fundraising, Jersey Zoo

