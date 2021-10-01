Pride of Britain 2021: Channel Islands winner revealed
WATCH: Sophie Dulson surprises Will at work...
Will Highfield has been crowned the 2021 Channel Islands Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year.
Guest judge, Gary Burgess, was the one who picked Will as the winner out of four finalists.
Over the past three years Will has raised £50,885 for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.
He has run ultra-marathons across the globe, completed a 100 mile run across Jersey's cliff paths and trails and finished the Olympus Mons challenge, which saw him climb 22 thousand metres elevation in a week, to name but a few challenges.
Alex Shears, Head of Fundraising at Durrell, hopes his charitable efforts will help to inspire other people to do something similar and help to make a difference.
Meet the other finalists here: