Tickets go on sale for 2021 Channel Islands Christmas Lottery

Tickets for the 2021 Channel Islands Christmas Lottery are now on sale. There is a guaranteed top prize of £300,000, rising to more than £800,000 if all tickets are sold.

The Christmas Lottery is the crown jewel of the Channel Island Lottery games and although all the proceeds from every game in the portfolio raises funds for good causes, Christmas seems to resonate most with islanders and that's probably because there is a chance to win a life changing amount of money with this game. Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer

This year's ticket price stays at £2, having first been reduced from £3 in 2020.

All proceeds are distributed to charities in Guernsey and Jersey by the Social Investment Fund.

Reverting back to a £2 ticket certainly encouraged Islanders to buy in volume last year and we hope this continues in 2021. It's difficult balancing the needs of everyone but we believe we now have the right approach. Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer

The draw will take place live on ITV Channel on 23 December.

Last year's top prize winning ticket was held by a syndicate at La Mare De Carteret High School in Guernsey, who split a staggering £696,740.