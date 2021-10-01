Tickets go on sale for 2021 Channel Islands Christmas Lottery

Tickets for the 2021 Channel Islands Christmas Lottery are now on sale.
There is a guaranteed top prize of £300,000, rising to more than £800,000 if all tickets are sold.
This year's ticket price stays at £2, having first been reduced from £3 in 2020.
All proceeds are distributed to charities in Guernsey and Jersey by the Social Investment Fund.
The draw will take place live on ITV Channel on 23 December.
Last year's top prize winning ticket was held by a syndicate at La Mare De Carteret High School in Guernsey, who split a staggering £696,740.