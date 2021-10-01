Wet and wild weather on the way for Channel Islands

Severe gale force 9 winds, with gusts to around 60mph, combined with heavy rainfall, is expected this weekend.

With many sporting fixtures and outdoor events planned, the weather will keep islanders on their toes.

Jersey Met has issued a severe gale force 9 warning for the Channel Islands for Saturday along with 20-30mm of rainfall in 6 hours.

Boat owners are being advised to check their moorings today (Friday 1 October) ahead of the incoming weather.

SATURDAY:

Heavy rain on Saturday could cause localised flooding, saturating the ground. With trees still in full leaf, it is likely that many leaves will also end up blocking drains causing further issues, and the severe gale force winds will be strong enough to cause uprooting of trees and garden furniture to be moved.

SUNDAY:

Weather conditions look a little better, but a few heavy showers will move across the islands on and off all day. With the ground already saturated, and strong winds continuing, there is still the possibility of further branches and debris ending up on roads and footpaths.

Disruption to the ferry service has already been announced.

