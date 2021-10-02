Bus gets makeover as a part of Jersey's Democracy Week

Play video

Pupils from Victoria College explain the story behind the bus and the art on it

A working Jersey bus has been re-designed as part of Jersey's Government Democracy Week.

Several events have been running in person and online throughout the week to promote political engagement amongst young people in the island.

Artist James Carter was brought in to paint a design on a bus which reflects young people's ideas - specifically around what would they do with £1 million to improve Jersey?

Democracy Week is a fantastic opportunity for islanders of all ages to find out more about Jersey's unique political system and understand how they can have their say in shaping the island's future. With next year's general election less than nine months away, it's great to see how much interest there is in the changes to the electoral system and the issues people care about. Jenny O'Brien, Head of Digital and Public Engagement for the States Greffe

This event has been running alongside various events which promote democracy and the work the States do. The Youth Parliament also held a session in the States Chamber on Monday (September 27) with various question and answer sessions from politicians.