Bus gets makeover as a part of Jersey's Democracy Week
Pupils from Victoria College explain the story behind the bus and the art on it
A working Jersey bus has been re-designed as part of Jersey's Government Democracy Week.
Several events have been running in person and online throughout the week to promote political engagement amongst young people in the island.
Artist James Carter was brought in to paint a design on a bus which reflects young people's ideas - specifically around what would they do with £1 million to improve Jersey?
This event has been running alongside various events which promote democracy and the work the States do. The Youth Parliament also held a session in the States Chamber on Monday (September 27) with various question and answer sessions from politicians.