Delays to Covid-19 test results in Jersey due to technical issue

Around 3,000 people in Jersey are still awaiting their Covid-19 test results after a technical issue was reported at one of the testing labs today (2 October).

Jersey Government say they are 'working tirelessly' to resolve the problem at the Open Cell lab which has caused the delay.

Samples from this morning will be sent to the UK for testing while the problem remains.

The advice remains that anyone who is symptomatic and awaiting a test result should continue to isolate until they receive a negative test result.