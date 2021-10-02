Guernsey Raiders win on return to Footes Lane

Guernsey Raiders produced a gritty performance to beat Leicester Lions 17-5 at a wet and windy Footes Lane.

It was the first time Raiders had played a competitive game in front of their home crowd since February 2020.

After a tense opening quarter the hosts opened the scoring on 18 minuets when Owen Thomas landed a penalty kick from the half-way line to give Raiders a 3-0 lead.

That was an advantage they held until the break as both teams struggled to get to grips with the tough conditions.

A second half into the wind looked to be a hard task for Jordan Reynolds men but a rapid start with two tries in quick succession from Joe Anderson and Charlie Curry extended the lead to 17-0.

A consolation try in the final quarter for the away side made sure they left with some points on the board but this was another day to remember for Raiders who now have four wins from their opening five games back in National 2.