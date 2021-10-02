Splashing the cash as Guernsey Swimarathon raises money for two local charities
Video Report by ITV Channel's Katherine Levy
Guernsey's annual Skipton Swimarathon is running across this weekend with money raised going to Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation and the Citizen’s Advice Guernsey.
Children, families, organisations, clubs, charities and deputies are all taking part in the event which runs from Wednesday 29 September to Sunday 3 October.
One of the charities says the money will go towards funding a compassion flat next to Southampton Hospital for a year.
During its 44 year history of the event it has raised over £1.75 million for local Guernsey charities.