Strong winds and heavy rain batter Channel Islands

Trees came down blocking roads and a building was damaged during the strong winds and heavy rain which hit the Channel Islands.

Jersey Met office forecasted gale force 8 winds, with gusts of up to 55mph across the Jersey on Saturday afternoon (October 2).

Guernsey Police have advised drivers to take care when using the roads with the current conditions.

Some wild and wet weather had been forecasted across the Channel Islands this weekend.

A fallen tree has led to a road closure in Guernsey. Credit: Bailiwick Law Enforcement

A fallen tree at the top of St Jacques in Guernsey has lead to a road closure. Police and fire services are in attendance with the road being closed for the time being.

There are several road closures across Jersey for tree and roof damage which include: