Hundreds of runners took part in Jersey Marathon after two year hiatus

More than 300 runners turned up in force this morning to take part in the Jersey Marathon, which started at the Weighbridge.
Last year's event was cancelled due to government restrictions around large gatherings of people. Instead, they held a virtual 'run from home' event to raise money to support charities.
Organisers of this year's event told ITV News it is great to be able to return for the live event.
The first person to cross the finish line was ultra-marathon runner, Evan Laframboise, with a time of 2:54:18.
The first woman to cross the finish line was novice marathon runner, Stephanie Henwood-Darts, with a time of 3:23:17.