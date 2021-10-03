Hundreds of runners took part in Jersey Marathon after two year hiatus

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

More than 300 runners turned up in force this morning to take part in the Jersey Marathon, which started at the Weighbridge.

Last year's event was cancelled due to government restrictions around large gatherings of people. Instead, they held a virtual 'run from home' event to raise money to support charities.

Organisers of this year's event told ITV News it is great to be able to return for the live event.

More than 300 runners participated in this year's Jersey Marathon. Credit: ITV Channel

We've been operating a lot of virtual events but this morning we're back operating the big event once more. Marathons are emotional events, people have trained hard, lots of people are running for different reasons, so it's brilliant to see them back. Andrew Thomas, Race Director

The first person to cross the finish line was ultra-marathon runner, Evan Laframboise, with a time of 2:54:18.

Evan Laframboise was the first person to cross the finish line at this year's Jersey Marathon. Credit: ITV Channel

I'm just honestly speechless, it's been such an amazing day, I feel so emotional, don't usually get emotional but at the end of this I was bursting into tears, it was amazing, so good. Evan Laframboise, Men's Winner

The first woman to cross the finish line was novice marathon runner, Stephanie Henwood-Darts, with a time of 3:23:17.

Stephanie Henwood-Darts was the first female to cross the finish line of the Jersey Marathon. Credit: ITV Channel