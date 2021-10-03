Jersey Bulls FA Cup dream is over after a 1-0 loss to Chertsey Town

Jersey Bulls FA Cup run has come to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Chertsey Town at Springfield Stadium this afternoon (3 October).

In a tight contest in front of a sell out crowd the Bulls could not find a way through the resolute Chertsey Town defence.

In a even first half both sides struggled to make the most of any chances until a free kick given to Chertsey Town in the 33rd minute saw defender Jay Gasson put the ball into the back of the net.

The goal gave the visitors confidence and a save by Jersey goalkeeper Euan Van der Vilet just before half time kept the Bulls in the game.

During the second half Chertsey Town had a number of attempts at goal, but goalkeeper Euan Van der Vilet managed to keep them at bay.

In the final quarter the Bulls put pressure on the visitors. Jay Giles's attempt on goal went wide, and this was followed by Lorne Bickley, Kieran Lester and Jake Prince trying to score, but without success. The final score 1-0 to Chertsey Town.