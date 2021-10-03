Jerseyman just misses out on London Marathon record

Play video

Bryce Alford gives his reaction to ITV Channel after finishing the marathon

A Jerseyman who completed the London Marathon today (3 October) has narrowly missed out on breaking a Guinness World Record.

Bryce Alford was attempting to run the quickest marathon dressed as a body part - a brain.

He ran the race in an eight kilo brain suit in a time of four hours, 37 minutes and 15 seconds. This was roughly 15 minutes slower than the current record holder.

He was running for the brain injury charity Headway, and had raised almost £4,000 so far.