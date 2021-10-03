RAF Atlas aircraft lands at Guernsey airport for the first time

A RAF transporter aircraft has landed at Guernsey Airport for the first time today (3 October).

The A400M Atlas transport aircraft of 70 squadron, Brize Norton is visiting as part of a training flight.

It also gave the opportunity for the crew to engage with local units to say thank you for the support they had received in Guernsey over the years.

The aircraft captained by Flight Lieutenant Andy Bell has made arrangements for local air cadets, scouts and the combined cadet forced to visit the aircraft during the visit.