RAF Atlas aircraft lands at Guernsey airport for the first time

The Atlas A400 aircraft on the apron at Guernsey Airport.
The Atlas A400 aircraft welcomed young cadets on board for a tour. Credit: Gary Elson

A RAF transporter aircraft has landed at Guernsey Airport for the first time today (3 October).

The A400M Atlas transport aircraft of 70 squadron, Brize Norton is visiting as part of a training flight.

It also gave the opportunity for the crew to engage with local units to say thank you for the support they had received in Guernsey over the years.

The aircraft captained by Flight Lieutenant Andy Bell has made arrangements for local air cadets, scouts and the combined cadet forced to visit the aircraft during the visit.

Date announced for 2022 Channel Islands Air Display
Jersey and Guernsey Air Displays return for another successful year
Jersey and Guernsey Air Displays in pictures