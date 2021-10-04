Could 2-4-1 and other drinks promotions soon come to Jersey?

A Jersey bar owner has warned that allowing drinks promotions in Jersey could start a "race to the bottom".
At the moment, businesses in the island cannot run happy hours, or offer things like two for one drinks.
But that could soon change, as the island's Competition Watchdog is looking at the financial impact of potential promotions.
However, some fear it could force pubs out of business.
Campaigners like Jo Ferbrache, who went sober following an unhealthy relationship with alcohol, wants to see drinks promotions made more inclusive.
The market study into drinks promotions began in October and will take around four months to be completed.