Could 2-4-1 and other drinks promotions soon come to Jersey?

A Jersey bar owner has warned that allowing drinks promotions in Jersey could start a "race to the bottom".

At the moment, businesses in the island cannot run happy hours, or offer things like two for one drinks.

But that could soon change, as the island's Competition Watchdog is looking at the financial impact of potential promotions.

Your pound in your pocket goes a lot further if pricing is competitive and lower it also attracts considerable amounts of tourists. If a tourist comes over here and finds he's paying more than he does back home for a pint or bottle of wine, then it's not quite the place it was. Deputy Lindsay Ash, Jersey's Assistant Treasury Minister

However, some fear it could force pubs out of business.

On the one hand, they're supposedly trying to help businesses by saying drinks promotions to stimulate the business, and on the other hand they're putting the price of duty up dramatically on spirits and wines, so it's like the left arm doesn't know what the right arm is doing. Martin Sayers, Bar Owner

Campaigners like Jo Ferbrache, who went sober following an unhealthy relationship with alcohol, wants to see drinks promotions made more inclusive.

I think that if you're going to promote buy one get one free on alcohol or happy hours then just make sure that you've got the choice on your menu for alcohol-free options. There's tons of them out there now, so make it really easy and clear for the consumer to be able to order those options. Jo Ferbrache, Sober Jo

The market study into drinks promotions began in October and will take around four months to be completed.