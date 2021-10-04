Guernsey Budget 2022: Tax rise on fuel, alcohol and cigarettes

Taxes on fuel, alcohol and cigarettes will go up in Guernsey next year to make up for a deficit, the government has announced.

The States is today (5 October) publishing its 2022 Budget.

It says the shortfall is not as high as predicted, despite the pandemic and lockdowns, but it still needs to increase income.

When it comes to the island’s public finances, the strong results in 2021 will not all translate into our baseline and we must not forget that we are facing economic headwinds and have pent up demand in the system creating cost pressures. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for the Policy & Resources Committee

The committee's proposing that the excise duties on alcohol, motor fuel and real property (TRP) tariffs are increased by 4%, which comprises 2.5% as the amount necessary to maintain their value in real-terms, and 1.5% to raise additional revenues.

An increase of 4% in the excise duty on alcohol, increasing the duty on a pint of standard-strength beer by 2p to 52p;

An increase of 4% in the excise duty on motor fuel, increasing the duty by 2.9p per litre to 76.3p per litre;

An increase of 4% in commercial TRP tariffs; and

An increase of 4% in domestic TRP tariffs.

The other budget measures proposed are: