Guernsey lifts isolation rule for unvaccinated arrivals from Common Travel Area

PCR testing at Guernsey's borders has ended for passengers from the UK, Ireland, Isle of Man and Jersey, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated travellers are now treated the same as people who have received both doses of the vaccine, which means they only need to complete a course of lateral flow tests when they arrive into the island.

This is despite plans for this lateral flow testing regime to be axed from 20 October.

The changes only apply to people who have only been in the Common Travel Area (CTA) for the 10 days prior to travelling.

In addition, unvaccinated passengers from the Common Travel Area are no longer required to isolate.

However, tight restrictions remain in place for passengers arriving from countries outside the British Isles as Guernsey adopts the UK's red list.

