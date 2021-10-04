Jersey Cricket announce squad for T20 World Cup qualifying tournament

Jersey Cricket have announced a 14-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup qualifier in Spain.

The European qualifier pits Jersey against Italy, Germany and Denmark for the right to reach the global qualifier next year - the final eliminator to determine which countries will reach the 2022 T20 World Cup.

This will be the first time the island have played a competitive fixture in more than two years.

The players have trained hard all summer and are excited to get back into tournament cricket. The squad has plenty of tournament experience and also includes several dynamic young players who have performed well this season. Neil MacRae, Jersey Cricket Head Coach

Two under-19 players will make their senior tournament debuts with Asa Tribe and 16-year-old Charlie Brennan both earning their first call-ups.

The tournament is played as a double round robin format. Following six group matches, the top two teams will progress to the 2022 global qualifier.

Jersey's squad in full:

Chuggy Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Ben Ward.

Jersey's Fixtures:

- Friday 15th October v Germany (10.15 start)- Saturday 16th October v Italy (15.15 start)- Sunday 17th October v Denmark (10.15 start)

- Tuesday 19th October v Germany (15.15 start)- Wednesday 20th October v Italy (10.15 start)- Thursday 21st October v Denmark (15.15 start)